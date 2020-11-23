This audiophile-grade portable Bluetooth speaker just got a $100 markdown

If you’ve been looking for a Bluetooth speaker to liven up a quiet quarantine, there’s no better time than the present. The Harman/Kardon Onyx Studio 6 is currently going for as low as $188.99 on Amazon – that’s more than $100 off its list price of $299.95.

READ MORE: The best Black Friday deals for music fans

The hefty portable speaker is best suited for bass lovers and film fans. Built by a brand renowned for its audiophile-grade gear, the Onyx Studio reproduces powerful, crystal-clear audio that will rattle your rafters. It’s equipped with a 4.7-inch woofer which delivers thunderous bass that stays clean even at high volumes. And its one-inch tweeter still allows the higher registers to shine.

Besides Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, the Onyx Studio has a 3.5mm aux input so you can hook it up to other sources. And two Onyx Studios can also be wirelessly daisy-chained for extra punch.

Advertisement

Of course, the speaker performs in outdoor environments as well: it has eight hours of playtime on a full charge, while an IPX7 rating means it can stand up to splashes and light rain. And despite its 3kg weight, an ergonomic handle lets you tote this to the odd gathering or pool party once the world goes back to normal (if ever).

As always, Amazon deals like this are notoriously unpredictable and stocks are limited, so we recommend bagging yourself one of these before you miss your chance.

BUY NOW: $188.99