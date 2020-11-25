Insignia’s 24-inch smart TV is now going for only $80

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

QLED TVs aren’t for everyone. But even with a tight budget, you can find a feature-packed set – like this Insignia smart TV that’s now going for just $79.99 on Amazon, a 50 per cent discount.

READ MORE: The best Black Friday deals for film and TV lovers

Insignia’s 24-inch NS-24DF310NA21 Fire TV edition packs an astounding amount of functionality for its price. Like any other Fire TV-equipped set, it incorporates all the capabilities of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, giving you access to your favourite streaming platforms – from Netflix to Disney+ – and over 500,000 films and TV shows. It also comes with built-in WiFi, so you’re good to start binge-watching right out of the box.

Advertisement

The smart TV also lives up to its name in other ways: Amazon’s Alexa is built into the remote control, and the TV can be used as a hub to control other smart home accessories such as lights and security cameras.

On the rear end of the TV, you’ll find an array of ports – including three HDMI, a USB, an optical out and RCA inputs – so you can easily plug and play video game consoles, laptops and soundbars.

While the TV’s native resolution is only 720p, it’s still HD capable, and you’d hardly notice flaws in image quality on a screen this size. At this discounted price, this Insignia is perfect for the bedroom.

BUY NOW: $79.99