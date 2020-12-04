These true wireless workout earphones from Jabra are a steal at 25 per cent off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Jabra has made a name for itself producing some of the most reliable headsets on the market, providing a marvellous balance of sound quality and comfort. The Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds do all that and more, and they’re more affordable than ever thanks to an Amazon deal that takes its price to $149.99 from $199.99.

The Elite Active 75t earbuds feature active noise cancellation that can be toggled on and off, keeping you in the zone in the gym or at work while giving you the option to stay alert to your surroundings. The proprietary HearThrough mode can be adjusted with a slider as well, so you can tailor how much of the outside world you want to let in.

The earphones also offer an astounding level of personalisation, too. The Jabra Sound+ app offers custom EQ in addition to letting you calibrate the ‘phones to your individual hearing profile, assessed via an in-app hearing test.

Call quality is crystal clear as well, and there’s another EQ for that if you need it. The app even lets you reconfigure the earpieces’ button controls to your liking.

As their name suggests, of course, the Elite Active 75t’s main draw is their performance as workout earphones. Not only are they fully waterproof and sweatproof, but with 5.5 hours of listening time and up to 24 hours with the charging case, they’ll keep you pumped for the entirety of your workout.

They’re designed to suit a variety of ears snugly as well, with a grip coating for an extra secure fit. And to top it off, the Elite Active 75t comes voice-assistant enabled as well, so you can switch up your tracks via voice control without interrupting your set.

