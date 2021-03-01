NME Recommends Deals

The JBL Boombox 2 portable bluetooth speaker is now $100 off

Massive sound, all day long

By Fazlee Rosli
JBL Boombox 2
Credit: Amazon

With its powerful and rugged speakers, JBL definitely knows how to keep the party going. The Boombox 2 is one of the brand’s loudest portables, and it’s now going on Amazon for $399 down from $499 – that’s a $100 discount.

Under the hood, the Boombox 2 is equipped with two 30-watt, 20mm tweeters along with a pair of 40-watt 101.6mm woofers that deliver emphatic and distortion-free music. On top of that, two passive radiators flanking either end of the speaker produces thunderous bass.

Credit: Amazon

Whether you’re powering your morning workout or soundtracking your evening barbecue, the Boombox 2 has the stamina to last through it all. It boasts a 24-hour battery life from a single charge (six and a half hours) to provide you with all-day entertainment. Plus, you can make use of the speaker’s 10,000mAh battery to charge up your phone through a USB Type-A port.

We especially like the ruggedness of the Boombox 2. It has an IPX7 waterproof rating and a handle with a notched grip on its underside to ensure the speaker never slips out of your hand when wet.

The Boombox 2 keeps it simple for controls: buttons for power, Bluetooth pairing, play/pause and volume are all neatly arranged on the front of the speakers. You’ll also find a PartyBoost button that allows you to connect the Boombox 2 to an unlimited amount of other JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for synchronised audio.

So if you’re looking for a rugged speaker that provides massive sound all through the day, don’t miss out on this deal.

BUY NOW: $399.95

