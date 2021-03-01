The JBL Boombox 2 portable bluetooth speaker is now $100 off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

With its powerful and rugged speakers, JBL definitely knows how to keep the party going. The Boombox 2 is one of the brand’s loudest portables, and it’s now going on Amazon for $399 down from $499 – that’s a $100 discount.

Under the hood, the Boombox 2 is equipped with two 30-watt, 20mm tweeters along with a pair of 40-watt 101.6mm woofers that deliver emphatic and distortion-free music. On top of that, two passive radiators flanking either end of the speaker produces thunderous bass.

Whether you’re powering your morning workout or soundtracking your evening barbecue, the Boombox 2 has the stamina to last through it all. It boasts a 24-hour battery life from a single charge (six and a half hours) to provide you with all-day entertainment. Plus, you can make use of the speaker’s 10,000mAh battery to charge up your phone through a USB Type-A port.

We especially like the ruggedness of the Boombox 2. It has an IPX7 waterproof rating and a handle with a notched grip on its underside to ensure the speaker never slips out of your hand when wet.

The Boombox 2 keeps it simple for controls: buttons for power, Bluetooth pairing, play/pause and volume are all neatly arranged on the front of the speakers. You’ll also find a PartyBoost button that allows you to connect the Boombox 2 to an unlimited amount of other JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for synchronised audio.

So if you’re looking for a rugged speaker that provides massive sound all through the day, don’t miss out on this deal.

BUY NOW: $399.95