Cyber Monday Deal: This rugged and portable JBL Bluetooth speaker is now $60 off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

JBL is a brand recognised for putting out reliable, rugged and affordable Bluetooth speakers with the casual listener in mind. And one of its beloved products, the JBL Charge 4, is on sale this Cyber Monday: it’s now $119.95, which is $60 off its list price.

READ MORE: The best Bluetooth headphones and earphones to buy

The Charge 4’s dual passive speakers dish out robust sound and powerful bass that’ll get the party going whether you’re indoors or outdoors. Its IPX7 rating and durable design mean make this a speaker that can essentially follow you on your adventures – hiking, climbing, or even the odd picnic.

Advertisement

Adding to its on-the-go capabilities, the Charge 4’s 7,500mAh battery provides up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge. That’s one of the longest charges we’ve seen on a speaker this small. You can also take advantage of the Charge 4’s battery life by using it as a powerbank for your other devices, thanks to a USB port.

For those who desire even more volume, up to a hundred JBL Connect-enabled speakers can be wirelessly linked at once, in case you’re planning to host a remote listening party with a bunch of friends (or your entire neighbourhood). And if you like sharing your tunes with others, up to two smartphones can be simultaneously connected to the Charge 4 via Bluetooth.

If you’ve been eyeing a Bluetooth speaker, we highly recommend you bag yourself one of these while Cyber Monday deals are still on.

BUY NOW: $119.95