Don’t blast music through your phone: this JBL CLIP 3 is now 29 per cent off

JBL’s Bluetooth speakers are rugged, affordable and offer great sound quality for their size – and the CLIP 3 is no different. At only $49.95, the portable Bluetooth speaker certainly deserves a prime spot on your picnic mat or by the pool.

The CLIP 3 offers great portability. Weighing only 220 grams, this nifty gadget comes with a built-in carabiner so you can attach it to either a piece of clothing or your backpack. And with a battery life of up to 10 hours, let’s just say there will never be a quiet moment on that hike of yours.

Did we also mention that it’s waterproof? The CLIP 3 has an IPX7 rating, which means you can bring the device down to depths of up to 3.2 feet, for up to 30 minutes.

And if you absolutely have to, you can also take calls with the CLIP 3 at the touch of a button, thanks to the noise and echo-cancelling speakerphone. Other important features include a 3.5mm stereo audio jack input and an auto-off function when the device is left idle. What you’ll find inside the box is the device itself, a micro-USB cable for charging, a quick start guide and safety sheet, as well as a warranty card.

