These noise-cancelling JBL headphones are a commute essential, and they’re 35 per cent off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Nothing should come in between you and your music when you’re commuting – least of all noise. That’s why you need the JBL Live 650BTNC: one of the best over-ear wireless headphones around. The active noise-cancelling tech, soft ear pads and light weight (249g) make this pair ideal for long rides, and it’s now going for $70 off on Amazon, priced just $129.95.

READ MORE: The best true wireless Bluetooth earphones

These headphones don’t only shine because they block out the clang and clatter of your average subway ride. Powered by 40mm drivers, the 650BTNC brings to your ears JBL’s signature bassy sound found in venues around the world. If that’s not quite how you roll, you can also choose from a multitude of EQ options and presets through the JBL app to customise your sound.

These headphones offer features that make life easier, too. Its multi-point connection capability allows you to switch effortlessly between Bluetooth devices, so that you can move from watching videos on your tablet to taking a call on your phone in no time. The ear cups come along with buttons that allow you to manage your calls, hands-free. Alexa or Google Assistant functionality is just a tap away.

The 650BTNC’s also got a lot of juice in its tank. Boasting up to a maximum of 30 hours of battery life, it charges fast too – a quick 15-minute charge is enough for a solid two hours of listening time. When the battery’s dead, all is not lost. Just plug in the audio cable, and you’re good to go.

BUY NOW: $129.95