These studio-grade monitors JBL Professional speakers are going for $200 off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Whether you’re a fan looking to enhance your listening experience or a musician looking to upgrade their rig, the JBL Professional 306P MkII is here to help. They’re professional monitor speakers that claim to offer transparency and accuracy – and they’re now on a big $200 discount on Amazon, going for $399 a pair, including all the necessary cables.

Listening to audio on a pair of professional monitor speakers like the 306P MkII will provide you with a better sense of the breadth, allowing you to hear the best representation of what was intended by the studio engineer.

Our sister site MusicTech gave the JBL speakers a score of 9/10, calling them “big-sounding monitors with a smooth yet expansive character” with features that “help them integrate in a wide variety of listening rooms”.

Loaded with JBL’s patented Image Control Waveguide technology, these speakers can attune themselves to whatever space they are in. This allows for their dual-integrated Class D amplifiers and their patented Slip Stream low frequency port to reproduce audio at its purest fidelity.

The JBL Professional 306P MkII monitor speakers are also engineered to JBL’s Linear Spatial Reference for peak precision, and have gone through a thorough stress test to ensure years of reliability.

As if these features weren’t enough, this bundle deal includes all of the necessary cables that you will need to hook these bad boys up: two TRS cables, two XLR cables, and even a microfibre cloth and cable ties to keep your studio neat.

BUY NOW: $399