The new Kindle Paperwhite is now going for under $100

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.



Haven’t flipped through books in a while? Now with the 8GB version of the Kindle Paperwhite on sale for just $94.99, it’s a great time to finally make those long-delayed reading goals a reality.

Many switch to the Kindle because of its screen – it’s almost like reading on paper. With the Paperwhite’s six-inch, 300 ppi glare-free display, you’ll now be able to have that same reading experience even under bright sunlight. The Paperwhite’s IPX8-rated waterproof capabilities also mean that you’ll be able to bring your stories to the beach, by the pool and in the bathtub. And, at a mere 182g, this edition of the Kindle Paperwhite is also the lightest.

What we love even more about the Kindle Paperwhite is its adaptability. Connected to Audible, the device can turn your novels into audiobooks. And with the seamless switching between a ‘regular’ Kindle reading experience and listening via Bluetooth headphones, how you want to ‘read’ is entirely up to you.

But our favourite part of the Kindle has always been its battery life – and the Paperwhite has been improved in this department. The device can now go for weeks on a single charge. Pair that with its 8GB storage (double its predecessor), and you’ll be able to cram a huge library into a device that’s barely 9mm in thickness.

BUY NOW: $94.99