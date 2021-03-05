This full Klipsch surround sound system is a steal at almost $600 off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Backed by its proprietary acoustic technology and premium construction, Klipsch’s Reference line of sound systems is arguably one of the best in the market – and the Theatre Pack model is now going on Amazon for $419 down from $999. That’s almost $600 off.

The Reference Theatre Pack is a 5.1 setup surround sound system that delivers cinema-grade acoustics. The system’s four identical 19.7×11.1×13.7cm satellites have their own 3.5-inch brass injected moulded graphite drivers that deliver low frequency response, with minimal cone breakup and distortion. On top of that, the satellite speakers’ 0.75-inch linear travel suspension aluminium tweeters are the same as the ones found on Klipsch’s higher-end Reference models.

While the accompanying centre channel is also equipped with the same 0.75-inch tweeter as the satellites, it also packs an additional 3.5-inch driver onto its wider 11.1×27.3×13.7cm cabinet. Best of all, each speaker has a keyhole mount and a threaded insert, meaning you have the option to set up the speakers any way you want to.

And rounding up the Theatre Pack’s lineup is a wireless subwoofer with a 2.4Ghz connectivity that features an eight-inch down-firing driver and a built-in digital amplifier to bring you the rumble and tumble of your favourite action movies. Setup is a breeze, too: just link up the included pre-paired transmitter through the subwoofer’s RCA ports or your AV receiver’s LFE output.

So if you’re looking for a premium sound system setup to take your home entertainment to the next level, don’t miss out on this deal.

BUY NOW: $419.95