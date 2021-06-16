Save $200 on this 55-inch 4K smart TV, the perfect living room upgrade

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Nothing beats kicking back and enjoying a good binge-watch on the big screen. If you’re moving into a brand new place (or just looking for an upgrade), this 55-inch LG 4K Smart OLED TV – now going at $200 off – is a great choice for a living room centerpiece.

Let’s start with its stunning display, which boasts eight million pixels capable of displaying over a billion colours and turning on and off independently, giving you much deeper contrast with its true blacks. On top of the looks, this TV’s also got the brains to enhance and fine-tune the images with an extra kick of dynamic range, thanks to its Cinema HDR and Dolby Vision IQ capabilities.

But if you’re more of a traditional cinephile who hates modern TV glitz, LG also has a solution just for you: its dedicated Filmmaker mode. Bringing back your movies closer to how Hollywood intended, this mode fights artificial image alterations. Think image sharpening, colour adjustments, brightness, aspect ratios, or perhaps the biggest offender of all: motion smoothing.

Of course, nothing defines a cinematic experience more than booming sound. This LG model’s got that base covered as well, thanks to its a9 Gen 4 AI processor, which uses deep-learning algorithms to automatically adjust its outputs to different scenes and settings. And it’s got the power of Dolby Atmos, which will spice up your viewing with cinema-like surround sound.

Want to plug in the PS5 for some gaming? This TV’s Game Optimiser leverages AI to tune your sound perfectly for any title you’re playing, whether it be Death Stranding or some NBA 2K. Meanwhile, the TV’s low-latency mode and HGiG capabilities promise to bring down pesky lag and bring up response times. And when you want to go back to your shows, it’s easy to make the switch, with its integrated access to media channels from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more.

Finally, when you’re not watching, this LG TV can even make your life at home easier. With Google Assistant and Alexa built in, it doubles a handy voice-controlled assistant. Whether it be controlling your home’s smart devices, getting your daily dose of news, pulling up a jam by The Weeknd, or finding out if a thunderstorm’s coming, it’ll be ready to do your bidding.

