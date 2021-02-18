This 35-inch LG ultra-wide QHD curved monitor is now $100 off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Curved gaming monitors offer a more immersive experience while reducing eye strain, making it one of the must-have accessories for both work and play. And one of the better mid-tier options, the LG 35WN75C-B, is now going on Amazon for $496, down from $599.

The 35WN75C-B vividly presents images in 3440×1440 resolution through its 35-inch, curved LED display. Whether you’re doing video editing or graphic design, its HDR10 support, sRGB 99 per cent colour gamut and 2500:1 contrast ratio bring your creative projects to life. And if you’re juggling between assignments, its 21:9 aspect ratio provides plenty of real estate to complete your tasks.

The 35WN75C-B is ready for all your gaming conquests, too. It’s equipped with the AMD FreeSync technology that delivers fluid graphics, while eliminating screen tearing and stuttering. With the monitor’s Dynamic Action Sync feature that minimises input lag, you’ll also always have a head-start over your rivals. Throw in a 100Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time, and you have a formula for smooth, face-paced gaming.

While you enjoy fantastic images from the monitor, its stereo speakers have an integrated MaxxAudio feature to deliver resounding audio. And once it’s time to wind down, the 35WN75C-B’s Reader Mode and Flicker Safe feature reduce blue light and invisible flickering respectively.

The 35WN75C-B has two HDMI ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging laptops as well as for fast data transfer. A DisplayPort 1.4 for external video sources and USB Downstream 3.0 for peripherals round up the I/Os here.

