Up your game with the discounted Logitech G903 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

When it comes to top-quality gaming gear, Logitech is one of the first brands that come to mind. And its top-of-the-line G903 Lightspeed gaming mouse is now more affordable than ever: It’s going for $99 down from $149 – a 33 per cent discount.

As its name suggests, the G903 Lightspeed is truly quick off the mark. Its Lightspeed wireless technology delivers a scorching 1 m/s report rate, without cable drag nor compromise on weight or battery life.

The G903 is also equipped with the HERO 25K sensor – which supersedes Logitech’s HERO 16K sensor – that boasts 1:1 tracking and max speed of 400+ IPS. Add that to the ability to whiz across a 100-25,600 DPI range – with zero smoothing, acceleration or filtering – and you’ll have a mouse that marries precision with speed.

Whether you’re a right-hander or a southpaw, the G903’s ambidextrous design provides a perfect fit. On top of that, its dual-mode hyper-fast tilt wheel and removable side buttons allow you to configure up to 11 programmable functions to suit your gaming needs.

The G903 Lightspeed shines brightly, too – literally. Its Lightsync RGB lets you to equip your mouse with custom animations from a range of approximately 16.8M colours.

This Logitech mouse is also ready to go the distance. It offers an impressive 140 hours of battery life with its Lightsync RGB in full effect, and 180 hours with no lighting. Best of all, it’s compatible with both Windows and Mac OS.

So if you’re looking for a gaming mouse to take your game to the next level, the Logitech G903 Lightspeed is the weapon you need to leave your rivals in the dust.

BUY NOW: $99.99