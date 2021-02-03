These discounted Logitech gaming peripherals have all you need to leave your rivals in the dust

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Logitech has marked down five of its gaming peripherals on Amazon, so if you’re lagging behind in the gear department, here’s your chance to snag a few mice and mousepads.

Mice

A good mouse is an essential weapon in a gamer’s arsenal – and the G305 Lightspeed is a good ally to have on your side. As its name suggests, the G305 Lightspeed is quick off the mark. Its scorching 1m/s report rate and wireless design make it the right weapon to give you a headstart against your rivals. Throw it in Logitech’s HERO sensor that allows for 12,000 DPI, and you’ll have a mouse that’s as precise as it is fast.

We especially like the ergonomics of the G305. Its lightweight mechanical design allows for maximum manoeuvrability and durability, while its shape feels comfortable in your hand. Plus, its ambidextrous orientation makes it a good fit for both righties and southpaws.

This is a gaming mouse that’s ready to go the distance, too. Its ultra-long battery life gives you up to 250 hours of continuous gaming. It gets its juice from a pair of AAA batteries, meaning there’s no need to wait for it to charge for you to get back into your game.

If you’re a serious gamer, then the Logitech G Pro Hero is worth the premium. It’s equipped with the HERO 25K sensor – which beats the G305’s 16K HERO sensor – that boasts 1:1 tracking and a max speed of 400+ IPS. Its ability to whiz across a 100-25,600 DPI range – with zero smoothing, acceleration or filtering – also makes it one of Logitech’s fastest and most precise mouses.

It’s no slouch in the hardware department, either. The G Pro Hero’s mechanical button tensioning system enhances the consistency of both left and right buttons, reducing the force needed to click. On top of that, the buttons are also tested to withstand up to 50 million clicks. And, just like the G305 Lightspeed, it’s also a good fit for both hands.

For a limited time only, the G305 Lightspeed is going for $39.99 down from $59.99 while the G Pro Hero is going for $49.99 down from $69.99.

Mousepads

While the mouse and keyboard typically take the spotlight, a gaming setup is not complete without a good mousepad. Enter the Logitech G640, a mousepad that, at 40x45cm large, has plenty of real estate.

Its moderate surface friction provides the right amount of resistance to the mouse feet when starting or stopping a rapid or sudden movement – optimal for low-DPI gaming. Additionally, its consistent surface texture gives you greater tracking performance and aiming precision.

But if space is an issue, you can always go for the G240 which, at 27x34cm large, provides a similar but more portable option. And its flexible cloth construct allows you to easily roll it up and chuck it in your bag.

If your game revolves more around speed and precision, the G440 hard gaming mousepad might be a better fit. Its polypropylene top layer provides low surface friction that improves mouse and cursor control for high-DPI gaming. Throw in its hard tracking surface and strong polymer core, and you have a mouse pad that’s built to last.

Like both the G240 and G620, the G440 has a stable rubber base that anchors it in place even in the most intense gaming situations. All mousepads are also optimised to match Logitech G sensors, meaning they’ll work perfectly with the G305 Lightspeed or G Pro Hero gaming mice.

The G240 is now down to $14.99 from $37.48, while the G620 is going for $29.99 down from $39.99. The G440 on the other hand is now going for $19.99 down from $27.25.

