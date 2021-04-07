This top-of-the-line Marantz AV receiver is going for $600 off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Looking to set up a home theatre system? The Marantz SR7013 AV Receiver could very well be the missing link. It’s a top-of-the-range model from the renowned audio equipment manufacturer – and it’s now going for under $1,600. That’s $600 off its list price.

For those unsure of what an AV receiver (or a stereo amp) does, it serves as the engine of your home entertainment setup. It processes audio and video from a variety of sources, then routes those signals to your TVs and speakers. In this case, the Marantz can also upscale your signals to make the most of your 4K TVs and audiophile-grade speakers.

The SR7013 has more inputs and outputs than you probably need – and then some. It has nine channels, each powered by a 125-watt amp. This lets the receiver upscale to any home theatre rig – whether it’s 9.2 or 7.1.2, a 5.1.4 3D system with Dolby Atmos elevation speakers, or even a multi-room setup. It has full-rate pass-through, including SD/HD video upscaling to Ultra HD, Dolby Vision and eARC. It can even transmit 3D audio via HDMI.

You can also pick your favourite smart assistant – the Marantz is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Siri or Josh.ai Smart Home. It is also compatible with smart home automation systems like Josh.ai or Control4, which allows you to remotely control your devices.

