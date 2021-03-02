Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 tablet is now on a $400 discount

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 tablet is one of the most powerful and versatile models to come off the brand’s line of Surface devices. The 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD version is now going for $899 on Amazon down from $1,329, which represents a 32 per cent discount.

It’s powered by a 1.1GHz Intel Core i5-1035G4 processor, usually used for laptops, that makes the Surface Pro 7 tablet a powerful device for just about everything from word processing to streaming your favourite Netflix shows. And if you’re looking to use this tablet for gaming, its integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics driver does a fine job in ensuring a lag-free and super smooth playing experience.

But where the tablet truly stands out is in its versatility. Its built-in kickstand allows you to adapt to any workspace by transforming it into three modes: studio mode, tablet mode and – with its included keyboard cover – laptop mode.

The tablet’s touchscreen measures 12.3 inches and presents images in 2736×1824 resolution at 267 pixels-per-inch and a 3:2 aspect ratio. Besides the display’s real estate, its 1500:1 contrast ratio and sRGB 100 per cent colour gamut does a brilliant job in producing sharp and vibrant images – fantastic if you’re a creative who’s working on-the-go.

Speaking of portability, the Surface Pro 7 weighs in at only 775g and features an ultra-slim design, making it a breeze to carry around. On top of that, its battery provides up to 10.5 hours of continuous use along with the ability to charge from empty to 80 per cent in just over an hour.

Other features packed into this tablet include: facial recognition; a responsive 10-point multi touch screen; HD front and rear cameras; dual far-field studio mics; and stereo speakers with Dolby Audio compatibility.

Inputs-wise, the Surface Pro 7 has one USB 3.0, a USB-C 3.1, a microSDXC card reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Surface Connect port.

