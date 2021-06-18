Get in on the E3 hype with this Nintendo Switch bundle that’s now 10 per cent off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

From the timeless platforming of Super Mario Odyssey to the riveting hunt of Monster Hunter: Rise, on the Nintendo Switch offers myriad worlds for you to explore. And with all the exciting announcements for the Switch (such as Kazuya in Smash or Metroid Dread) revealed at E3’s Nintendo Direct this week, there’s no better time to get in on the hype. Luckily, you can now snag a Switch bundle – that is, the hybrid console and a bunch of sweet gaming accessories – for just $429 on Amazon. That’s a 10 per cent discount.

No matter what kind of gamer you are, the Switch is able to adapt to your preferences. You’ll be able to explore The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild’s stunning open world while docked in TV Mode for a cinematic experience, or pick up the console to fight Bokoblins on the go with its Handheld or Tabletop Modes.

Weighing less than a pound and measuring less than 10 inches with its Joy-Con controllers attached, the Switch is easy to bring around and pick up to play at any moment. It’s a small but powerful thing – depending on the games you play, you’ll be able to get a hefty 4.5 to 9 hours of battery life on the go, which means always have enough juice to keep you entertained during your travels.

If you spent most of quarantine Switch-less due to the run on the console by socially distant gamers, now’s the time to make sure you never get that sort of FOMO again. The Switch is great for gaming with your friends, thanks to its myriad of amazing multiplayer games such as Super Smash Bros Ultimate or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Its Joy-Con controllers are modular, which means you can split your controller to battle a friend for local co-op – even having up to eight players on a single console on certain games, if you own additional controllers. This bundle starts you off well with a pair of stylish grey Joy-Con controllers. You can also do battle with other Switch consoles through local wireless multiplayer, or kart-race through Bowser’s Castle with faraway friends through online play.

The Switch is a gaming purchase to be cherished – and the bundle helps you protect your console by throwing in a sturdy carrying case, protective case, rubber analog stick covers, and a screen protector. A 128gb micro SD card is also included, for all the games you can purchase and download directly from Nintendo’s eShop, which has frequent, substantial sales and offers digital-only exclusives such as Among Us or Warframe.

The micro SD also lets you save all screenshots and screen recordings of your favourite gaming moments, whether it’s the big upgrade you did on your Animal Crossing island or the time you gave Sephiroth a run for his money.

