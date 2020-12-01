The Nintendo Switch bundle, which includes ‘Mario Kart 8’, is now back in stock on Amazon

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Nintendo Switches tend to fly off the shelves and go out of stock within a few days, especially over the holidays, so it’s a pleasant surprise to see a Switch bundle still on sale at Amazon – it’s going for $499, and includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as well as a three-month Switch Online membership.

It’s easy to see why the bundle is so popular. The Switch was an instant classic when it came out, providing you endless hours of top-tier entertainment in a portable package. And it’s only gotten better since: the bundle version of the console boasts an improved battery life compared to the older version. And since a Switch alone will already set you back about $500, this bundle is a steal.

Nintendo hasn’t thrown in just any game, either. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is widely considered one of the best editions of the classic series, retaining the best elements and tracks from previous games while adding more characters and courses. And with a free three-month subscription to Switch Online, you can race with friends without having to leave the comfort of your couch.

The game alone retails for about $50 to $60, so having it included in the bundle makes it a no-brainer buy – grab one before it sells out again.

