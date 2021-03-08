This Novation MIDI controller, a music-making essential, is now going for 20 per cent off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

MIDI controller keyboards are an essential piece of kit in any music maker’s arsenal. Controllers give you access to all the music-making tools you need at your fingertips, improving your workflow and feeding you more ideas. Gone are the days of having to furiously click your mouse or trackpad.

Novation’s answer to that, the Launchkey Mini MK3, is a 25-key MIDI controller which plugs in straight to your laptop and works seamlessly with your digital audio workstation (DAW) of choice. And it’s now going for $109 down from $139 on Amazon – that’s a 21 per cent discount.

Our sister site MusicTech gave the Launchkey Mini MK3 a 9/10 review, saying it “punches well above its weight” and has “loads more functionality and control than you might think from a small unit”.

Despite its slightly slimmer form factor compared to the previous version, the MK3 has enhanced the features we love. These include the addition of the “Play” and “Record” buttons to aid in the ease of music making. Intuitive touch strips have been added to allow for expressive control of modulation and pitch. And the drum pads are more sensitive as compared to earlier editions of the controller.

The MK3 also boasts two new functions: Fixed Chord mode and an arpeggiator. Both features enable users to compose melodies in no time – the former allows you to trigger chords by just playing single notes, while the latter generates different sequences of notes that can serve as riffs or melodies.

The MK3 still comes with all the previous features users know and love. This unit works seamlessly with Ableton Live, and comes with Ableton Live 10 Lite – Ableton’s flagship DAW. It is also compatible with most other DAWs such as Pro Tools, Studio One and Logic Pro. Plus, it also includes software plugin packs to get you going.

BUY NOW: $109.99