Turn on the bright lights: This Philips Hue starter pack is going for 22 per cent off

TVs, music systems and even your fridge can be controlled via a phone – it only makes sense that you should be able to do the same with lighting. With the Philips Hue, you can. The smart lighting system, which is the most talked-about and reliable one around, is now going on a small discount on Amazon: $124.50, down from $159.99.

With this Philips Hue White And Color Ambiance starter kit, you’re able to design your lights to match your mood. Drape your living room in dark red if you’re watching a horror flick, then switch it to a cool, blue-tinted white when you’ve crawled out of the covers. The Hue lights can even pulse and throb in sync to your music and games.

What you get inside the box are three smart A19 LED bulbs and one Hue Hub. The Hue Hub is the ‘brains’ of the entire setup: you’ll need to hook it up to your router, pair the lights to it via an app, and you’re all set. While the starter kit only includes three bulbs, you can connect up to 50 per Hue Hub.

To change the colours, set up routines and design other smart-lighting presets, you’ll only need the Philips Hue app. The app even syncs on the cloud, so you needn’t even be connected to your home WiFi to turn your lights on and off. And, of course, Hue is compatible with smart home assistants such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

