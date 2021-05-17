Get an entire PreSonus studio setup for less than $200

When it comes to recording music at home, having the right gear makes a huge difference. You don’t have to break the bank to get great results, too – with the Presonus AudioBox Studio package going for a special price of $199.99, you can now get a full studio set-up in a small, powerful, and not to mention discounted package.

Recording interfaces lie at the heart of all home studios, and the package’s AudioBox USB 96 is a highly capable one. With two combo inputs available to record both microphone and instrument signals, it easily accommodates all sorts of set-ups without any latency – whether you’re a podcaster, a singer-songwriter, or a band wanting to record both guitar and bass. A MIDI input/output allows you to add synthesisers and MIDI controllers to the process as well. The bundle also comes with two cables, meaning you can plug, play and record straight away.

But what we might just like most about the USB96 is its durability. Having dropped our own interfaces a couple times accidentally, we speak from experience when we say its body – built with a hardy steel chassis – can withstand a beating. With the device powered by USB input and weighing only 1.3 lbs (0.59kg), this means that you can record with it on the go, worry-free.

For recording vocals, the package’s PreSonus M7 microphone is a great option. A large-diaphragm condenser microphone, its dynamic range will warm up your mixes, while also allowing you to capture subtle nuances in the tracks you’re recording – whether they be airy vocals, crisp acoustic guitars, or even bright violin solos.

You’ll also need accurate equipment to hear and dial in your mixes the right way. The PreSonus’ high-definition HD7 headphones will help you do that with its punchy bass and clear mid-range. Beyond its great sound, we also like its semi-open back design, allowing for a comfortable fit that makes long mixing and recording sessions a breeze – even when you’re playing those riffs hard.

Finally, hardware’s nothing without good software to pair with it. The package comes with Studio One, a powerful digital audio workstation which will allow you to record, mix, master, and perform your music. Our favourite part about using Studio One? Its ease of use, helped by its unique drag and drop functions, which make chaining effects way more intuitive.

