The Razer BlackWidow Elite gaming keyboard is now going for almost half off its list price

Razer knows a thing or two about producing top-quality gaming keyboards. The BlackWidow Elite is one of the brand’s top-of-the-line models – and it’s now going on Amazon for a huge discount: $99, down from $169.

It’s equipped with Razer’s Green Mechanical Switches with a 50g actuation force and 4mm travel distance that gives a tactile bump and distinctive click sound – perfect for games that require eagle-eyed precision. Add the keyboard’s military-grade top construction and you have ensured durability for up to 80 million keystrokes. Plus, its removable plush leatherette wrist rest – which snaps to the keyboard with magnets – allows you to outlast your competition in comfort.

We especially like how the BlackWidow Elite offers extended controls. It features a programmable multi-functional digital dial and tactile media keys, all conveniently located. And while the BlackWidow Elite is a full-sized keyboard, its Hypershift technology allows you to reconfigure any key into a macro key while keeping your base keys intact.

The BlackWidow Elite, of course, lights up in style too. It’s backed by the Chroma RGB lighting ecosystem that allows you to stunningly illuminate your keyboard with 16.8 million colour options. On top of that, you can match complex lighting profiles with a number of individual Chroma-compatible games.

To top it off, the keyboard’s side ports – consisting of a USB 2.0 passthrough and a 3.5mm audio jack – provide a solution for a neat gaming station, so that all you need to focus on is your game.

