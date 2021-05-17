Game to your heart’s delight with this discounted Razer keyboard

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

In the 23 years since it was founded, Razer has become the world’s go-to brand for quality gaming keyboards. The BlackWidow Elite is one of their premium models – and it’s now on sale over at Amazon for just $99.99, down from $169.99.

You can expect precision and speed – not to mention a satisfyingly tactile click – thanks to Razer’s Green Mechanical Switches, which have 45g actuation force and 4mm travel distance. In addition, the BlackWidow Elite’s sturdy construction ensures reliability, boasting a durability of up to 80million keystrokes. The keyboard does not skimp on comfort either, featuring a plush leatherette wrist rest – which snaps to the keyboard with magnets and is removable, if you wish.

The BlackWidow Elite gives you full command over your controls with a programmable multi-functional digital dial and tactile media keys, all conveniently located. And though it’s a full-sized keyboard, its Hypershift technology allows you to reconfigure any key into a macro key while keeping your base keys intact.

And did we mention the BlackWidow Elite lights up in style? It’s backed by the Chroma RGB lighting ecosystem, and with 16.8 million colour options, you can go absolutely wild on the customisation – and even match complex lighting profiles with a number of individual Chroma-compatible games.

Last but not least, the keyboard features side ports: a USB 2.0 passthrough and a 3.5mm audio jack that provide a solution for anyone looking to build a gaming station. Whether you’re playing Fortnite or Resident Evil, you’ll be having the best gaming experience possible with the Razer BlackWidow Elite.

BUY NOW: $99.99