Get power and portability at a discount with the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop

You don’t need a bulky, heavy-duty setup to play your favourite games at top graphical fidelity. Just take a look at the Razer Blade 15, a powerful gaming laptop that’s currently available at a 23 percent discount.

You won’t miss a thing with the Razer Blade 15 base model, which boasts a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor with up to 5.0Ghz max turbo and six cores. It’s been designed to bring cinematic-quality rendering to the most visually intense games thanks to its ray-tracing capabilities. You’re guaranteed an immersive gaming experience where every particle, reflection, or texture comes through sharp and clear.

With its 144Hz 15/6 inch full HD display, you’ll be able to get more frames out of your gaming experience and a competitive edge over your opponents, whether you’re playing Fortnite or Call of Duty. And thanks to the Razer Blade 15’s fully customisable keyboard backlights, utilising Razer Chroma, you can squash your enemies in style.

The Razer Blade 15 has everything you need, coming fully loaded with Wi-Fi 6, Gigabit Ethernet, Thunderbolt 3, USB type-A and type-C ports, and HDMI. It’s portable, too, with a sturdy CNC aluminium unibody and a compact 0.78 inches in thinness.

