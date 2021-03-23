This Razer gaming mouse is going for 50 percent off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Getting a headshot on your favourite first-person shooter will be that much easier with the Razer DeathAdder V2. This ultra-lightweight mouse is specifically designed for gamers, and it’s one of the more bang-for-the-buck Razer models – especially now that it’s going for 50 percent off on Amazon. It’ll only set you back $25.

This DeathAdder V2 features a true 8,500 DPI optical sensor, six fully programmable buttons and an onboard memory profile. The latter lets you set your favourite macros on any of the mouse buttons, adjust DPI settings and more – all done via the Razer Synapse 3, a hardware configuration tool.

For ergonomics, the mouse features Razer’s Speedflex Cable, which is designed to have greater flexibility and minimal drag for maximum control. The set of sweat-absorbant anti-slip mouse grips also ensures that this device stays comfortably nestled in your hand for those long gaming sessions.

RGB lighting enthusiasts will also be pleased to know that this mouse is equipped with fully customisable RGB lighting, which has 16.8 million colours and is compatible with Razer Chroma-enabled peripherals and Philips Hue products.

BUY NOW: $24.99