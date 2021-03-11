Up your game with these Razer mouse bundles going for $50 off each

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

If you’re looking to take your game to the next level, here are two deals for you: the Razer DeathAdder Pro and Naga Pro bundles, both of which include the mouse as well as a charging dock, are now discounted on Amazon. With these bundles, you’ll save $49.99 compared to buying the mouse and dock separately.

The DeathAdder Pro is the weapon you need to add to your gaming arsenal. It features the Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology, which delivers high-speed transmission, lowest click latency, and seamless frequency switching even in the noisiest, most data-saturated environments. Add a Focus+ 20K DPI optical sensor, and you’ll have a mouse that is precise as it is fast.

It’s ready to go the distance, too: the DeathAdder Pro provides up to 120 hours of battery life from a single charge. Furthermore, its ergonomic shape and fine-tuned scroll wheel tactility keep things comfortable.

But if you’re a marathon gamer, the Naga Pro is worth the $20 upgrade. While it features the same Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology and Focus+ optical sensor as the DeathAdder Pro, it boasts a significantly longer battery life: 150 hours from a single charge. On top of that, its optical mouse switch gives you a lightning-quick response time of 0.2 milliseconds.

And whether you’re playing Fortnite or Baldur’s Gate 3, the Naga Pro can be modified to suit your gaming needs. Its modular design comes with three types of side plates, allowing you to configure your mouse with the option of a two-, six- or 12-button layout. Plus, it has the Razer Hypershift feature that lets you double your inputs with a secondary button profile that can be toggled at the press of a key.

Both deals come with a magnetic dock that has an anti-slip base and RGB lighting to indicate when your mouse is all juiced-up and ready to wield.

For a limited time only, The Naga Pro bundle is going for $129 down from $179, while the DeathAdder Pro bundle is going for $149 down from $199.

BUY NOW