This 43-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV is now on sale for under $300

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have passed, but there’s still chance to snag good deals – and one of the best we’ve seen is this 43-inch Samsung TU8000 4K Smart TV. The affordable television set is now going for $297.99 (a $72 discount), which is even cheaper than on the brand’s website.

The TU8000’s crystal processor upscales images into full, ultra-HD 4K, while contrast-enhancing and HDR capabilities dial up the details even during the darkest scenes – you’ll never miss a moment of the action. It works well for gaming, too, minimising input lag to keep you ahead of the competition.

Advertisement

The Samsung TV also offers a whole host of on-demand streaming services, from Netflix and Amazon Prime to Disney Plus and even BBC iPlayer, with the option to install more from the built-in app store. We especially like that the TU-8000 provides a personalised list of curated content from various platforms in the form of the Universal Guide. Amazon’s Alexa and Samsung’s own Bixby voice assistant are both built into the TV.

On the aesthetics front, the TU8000 adopt some of the sleek design elements from other Samsung TVs, such as a slim bezel and an ‘Ambient’ mode (adapted from the Samsung Frame, which is also on discount) that displays artworks or photos when you’re not watching.

There’s no doubt that the all-rounder TU8000 is one of the more bang-for-the-buck smart TVs out there today. At under $300, this is a lot of TV for your money.

BUY NOW: $297.99