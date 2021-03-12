This 49-inch ultra-wide curved Samsung monitor is now going for under $900

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

With remote working and schooling pretty much a norm these days, the need for a reliable workstation to complete your home office has never been greater. The Samsung C49J89 provides just the solution for that – and it’s now going for $899 down from $1,200 on Amazon.

The C49J89’s 49-inch, 1800R curved, VA panel display vividly presents images in 3840×1080 resolution with a 3000:1 contrast ratio and 16.7m colour support. And if you ever need to work on multiple tasks at once, its ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio provides plenty of real estate for you to juggle all your assignments.

Speaking of multi-tasking, the C49J89 features both split-screen and picture-by-picture technology, giving you the option to connect up to two separate sources to the display while you view them simultaneously. Samsung’s proprietary EasySettingBox software also allows you to conveniently partition the screen into up to six windows with just a click. On top of that, it’s integrated with a KVM switch which enables control of up to two computers with a single set of peripherals.

Whether you’re a video editor or gamer, the C49J89’s 5ms response time and 144Hz refresh rate delivers incredibly smooth movement while eliminating blurring and ghosting. And once it’s time to take a break, the monitor’s Eye Saver mode and Flicker-Free technology lowers blue light levels and eliminates flickering respectively.

We especially like how the C49J89 has fully adjustable stand swivels, tilts and pivots that allow you to adjust its height so that you can work in maximum comfort. And it’s VESA-compatible, too, meaning you can mount the monitor on a wall.

Inputs-wise, the C49J89 features a HDMI port, a pair of USB-C ports, two USB 2.0 downports and a solitary USB 3.0 downport. A display port for connection to external sources and a 3.5mm headphone jack round up the list of I/Os.

