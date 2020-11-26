All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

There’s no shortage of feature-packed Smart TVs on the market. Not many, however, combine performance and aesthetics quite like Samsung’s Frame TV, which is now going for just $477.99 on Amazon – that’s a 20 per cent discount.

The Frame, as its name suggests, is designed to resemble a picture frame with its sleek, minimalist bevel. It can be placed on a counter like a photo frame (in either portrait or landscape orientation), or mounted flush on the wall to make it look like a literal work of art.

The TV also comes in a variety of colours, with customisable bezels to suit different homes. If you’re not keen on displaying personal photos, a built-in Art Mode lets you turn your living room into a gallery by ‘streaming’ pieces from the world’s most renowned museums.

When it’s not sitting pretty on your wall, though, the 32” edition of the Frame delivers crisp, vibrant picture quality from both HD and 4K sources, thanks to Samsung’s proprietary QLED technology. Its 120Hz refresh rate also makes for smooth, immersive action sequences, and its low-input lag is a boon for gamers, too. What’s more, the set comes with Alexa built in, giving you another Smart Home hub and that blends into the background.

All in all, the Frame is a great choice for anyone who wants a good-quality Smart TV that’ll also beautify your home. It’s a unique product with very limited stocks, so we recommend snagging the deal while it lasts.

