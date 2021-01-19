One of Samsung’s best smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch Active 2, is now $50 off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Smartwatches have been a technological revelation, enhancing lives by packing all the information we need right on our wrists. So if you’ve yet to join the bandwagon, there’s no better time than now, because one of Samsung’s best smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch Active 2, is now going for $329 on Amazon – that’s $50 off its list price.

As its name suggests, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a great companion for your outdoor adventures and workout sessions. It’s able to track 39 different activities via its built-in GPS and advanced sensors, and it has an IP68 rating – that means it can withstand underwater depths of up to five metres. On top of that, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 has a heart rate monitor that automatically alerts you when your heart rate is either too high or too low.

Gotta catch a break? The Active 2’s sleep tracker offers valuable insights to improve your rest while also monitoring your stress levels through the integrated Calm app.

We like how the user interface on the Active 2 is a breeze to use. Rather than tiny buttons or icons, the watch has a digital rotating bezel that lets you easily sift through the apps on your homepage and jump to your notifications. And having Bixby at your command also means you can easily access your messages and shuffle through your Spotify playlist through voice instructions.

Under the hood, the Active 2 can hold its own among its peers. It runs on the dual-core 1.15GHz processor found in the newer Galaxy Watch 3 and has the same 360×360 Super Amoled Display. Its two-day battery life isn’t to be sniffed at, too.

So if you’re on the hunt for a durable activity tracker to suit all your fitness needs, don’t miss out on this deal.

BUY NOW: $329.99