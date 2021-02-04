The Samsung Galaxy Watch is now going for $100 off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

From fitness tracking to fetching your emails and texts, smartwatches provide an array of essential features all at a tap of the wrist. Few smartwatches in the market do all that in style like the Samsung Galaxy Watch – and it’s now going for $219 on Amazon, down from $319, which represents a 31 per cent discount.

Whether you’re hitting the gym or venturing into the great outdoors, the Galaxy Watch has you covered. It’s able to track up to 39 unique exercises – along with automatic tracking for select activities – via its built-in GPS and advanced sensors. On top of that, its built-in altimeter and barometer come in handy for when you need to take it off the beaten track. And with its 5 ATM and IP68 water resistance rating, you have a companion that sticks with you through rain or shine.

In addition to its activity-tracking capabilities, the Galaxy Watch helps you manage your day-to-day tasks. Its LTE connection allows you to ring up your friends and check in on your emails at a tap. Forgot your wallet? Make a purchase with a flick of the wrist using Samsung Pay. And its support for the SmartThings app gives you the option to use it as a smart-home hub to control all your smart appliances from wherever you are.

Despite being superseded by the newer Galaxy Watch 3, the Galaxy Watch is an affordable wearable that can still hold its own. It’s powered by the same dual-core 1.15Ghz processor found in the Galaxy Watch 3 and features the same 360×360 Super Amoled Display. It boasts an impressive battery-life too, being able to power through 80 hours from a single charge. Although, if it ever runs out of juice, its wireless charging dock provides a convenient solution.

Design-wise, the Galaxy Watch’s stainless steel round case and stylised bezel give it the feel of a traditional timepiece. Plus, you can always customise your watch face to whatever that fits your style. And depending on your fit, you can opt for both 46mm or 42mm sizes – both of which are on discount.

BUY NOW: $219.99 (46mm)

BUY NOW: $199.99 (42mm)