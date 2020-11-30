Cyber Monday Deal: Quadruple your PlayStation’s storage with this hard drive that’s now $60 off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

If you’re eyeing that new disc-less PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, this hard drive is pretty much essential. The Seagate Game Drive adds 4TB of storage space to your setup, a godsend considering the increasingly bloated game file sizes these days. The Game Drive is now going for $99.99, a cool $60 off.

While the Game Drive is designed for the PS4 and its colour scheme, there’s no reason you can’t use it on the next-gen console. The disc-less PlayStation 5 comes with only about 700GB of usable storage space, which most gamers will find to be woefully inadequate. With this Seagate device, you won’t need to delete old games in order to add new ones.

Thanks to the drive’s high-speed USB 3.0 connection, you’ll scarcely notice the difference between playing a game from your hard drive and from your console’s internal storage. The drive is also fully plug-and-play: your PlayStation will automatically detect the drive once it’s plugged in and guides you through the setup – you’ll be good to go in three minutes.

Portability is another of the Game Drive’s strong suits. With its sleek, lightweight aluminium enclosure, you’ll be able to take your progress with you anywhere: simply plug into any PlayStation console, then pick up right where you left off.

This Cyber Monday deal won’t be around forever, so if you’ve got space issues, here’s a very affordable and elegant solution you should jump on.

