These Sennheiser true wireless earphones are a steal at 50 per cent off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

One of Sennheiser’s newest true wireless earphones, the CX 400BT, is now going for $99 down from $199 on Amazon – or $100 off.

The CX 400BT earphones are equipped with 7mm dynamic drivers – the same found in the brand’s more premium Momentum True Wireless 2 – that deliver high-fidelity audio with resounding bass, natural mids and a bright, crisp treble. On top of that, it has built-in audio equalisers that are controllable through the brand’s Smart Control app, allowing you to tailor your sound to your preference. And with passive sound isolation that blocks out ambient noise, these buds are all about the music.

But what we really like about the CX 400BT is how it’s ready to go the distance. Already boasting an impressive seven-hour battery life obtained from a single charge (which takes about 1.5 hours), its small sleek charging case adds another 13 hours – that’s a total of 20 hours of uninterrupted play. Throw in its ergonomic design and you’ve got a formula for comfortable, all-day entertainment.

Whether you’re cranking up your playlist or picking up a call, the touch controls located at the back of the earphones provide a convenient solution to do all that without fishing out your phone. And you can, of course, always summon Siri or Google Assistant with just a tap of the right earbud.

On top of its Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, these earphones have a wide array of audio codec support, including SBC, AAC and aptX. To top it off, the accompanying silicone ear adapters come in four different sizes to ensure a snug fit for all.

BUY NOW: $99.95