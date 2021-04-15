This discounted Sony A8H is the 4K smart TV you need to get

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Sony TVs have consistently been at the bleeding edge of consumer technology, and they have the price tags to match their renown. But with the Sony BRAVIA A8H on a sweet 21 per cent discount ($1,498 down from $1,899), it’s never been a better time to upgrade your home entertainment setup.

This 55-inch 4K OLED TV is brimming with excellent features. It comes with Sony’s TRILUMINOS display, which reproduces more colours than conventional televisions do. It’s also equipped with the brand’s top-of-the-line X1 ULTIMATE processor, which precisely analyses and processes data – as well as upscale lower-res files – to enrich 4K pictures with real-world detail and texture.

The A8H also has Pixel Contrast Booster technology, which Sony claims to “supercharge” pixels to bring out the contrast between pure blacks, peak brightness and natural colours. The result? Brighter highlights, deeper shadows and greater detail all round.

We especially like how this TV is calibrated for Netflix, Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced media, and it’s also an Android TV with Google Assistant built in. That said, the A8H is also compatible with Alexa, Apple Airplay, Chromecast, Google Home and the Google Play store. You’ll never run out of ways to navigate around and use this TV.

Sony hasn’t ignored the audio side of things, either. With its Acoustic Audio Surface technology, you’ll get 2.1-channel audio from the screen itself – yes, there are actuators behind the screen that vibrate the panel to create truly immersive sound.

