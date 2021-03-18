The Sony HT-S350 Soundbar is now on sale for less than $200

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

If you’ve been eyeing a soundbar to upgrade your home entertainment setup but can’t afford to splash the cash on one, Sony has a deal for one of its entry-level models. The Sony HT-S350 is now going for less than $200 on Amazon, which represents a 30 per cent discount.

This wall-mountable 2.1-channel soundbar – the system includes a wireless subwoofer – boasts a total output of 320 watts. It also features Sony’s S-Force PRO Front Surround sound technology, which emulates a cinema-grade surround sound experience so you’ll never want to leave the couch.

The HT-S350 offers a total of seven sound modes as well as several voice enhancement features. Cinema mode is designed for movies, Sports mode finetunes ambient crowd noise, and News mode makes dialogue clearer. There’s even a Gaming mode, which was co-designed by PlayStation developers.

You can also wirelessly stream audio to the soundbar from your mobile devices via Bluetooth. Imagine binging through all the Avengers films on Disney+ on your iPad, but with cinema-grade audio.

Other bells and whistles that you’d find on higher-end soundbars, such as Dolby Atmos and centre channels, may not appear in the HT-S350. But for a sub-$200 model from one of the most reliable brands in home entertainment, it’s a deal you can’t sniff at.

BUY NOW: $198