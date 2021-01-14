This powerful Sony soundbar is going for a steal at $200 off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

With lockdown making binge-watching Netflix one of the sole remaining pastimes, there’s no better time to take your home entertainment system to the next level. Enter the powerful and all-rounded Sony HT-Z9F, which is now going for a steal at $698 on Amazon – that’s about $200 off the list price.

The sleek HT-Z9F was recognised as one of the best audio accessories upon its release – and for good reason.

Powered by Sony’s Vertical Surround Engine, the HT-Z9F brings cinema-grade audio formats, such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, to the comfort of your own home. The system’s 3.1-channel setup means that the soundbar’s three drivers are supplemented by a wireless subwoofer that brings to life the rumble and thump of action flicks, video games and dance music.

And with seven sound modes – which includes movies, music, gaming, news and sports – the versatile soundbar optimises your audio automatically, no matter what you’re watching or listening to.

The HT-Z9F has plenty of other inputs and outputs for your peripherals, too. The built-in Chromecast allows you to stream your favourite music and podcasts from your smartphones, tablets and laptops, all at the tap of the Cast button. And you can connect a pair of wireless headphones via Bluetooth, pop in a USB stick or plug your smartphone into the 3.5mm aux-in jack. Two HDMI inputs – 4K HDCP and Dolby Vision – as well as an optical digital audio input to round up the I/Os here.

So if you’re looking for a powerhouse and versatile soundbar that will deliver theatre-grade quality, latch onto this deal before it expires.

