Early Black Friday Deal: These noise-cancelling Sony headphones just got a 20 per cent markdown

If noisy neighbours and rowdy family members have been making working from home a living hell, Sony’s WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling wireless headphones are the solution. Now, you can get them at $278 on Amazon, which is more than 20 per cent off its original price of $349.99.

The WH-1000XM4 delivers some of the best – if not the best – active noise cancellation on the market, employing two mics in each earcup that analyse ambient noise to then filter it out.

The result is a totally immersive listening experience that also doesn’t turn a deaf ear to important stuff like transport announcements or timers. With a companion app, you can choose one of 20 noise filters that let you selectively tune into what you need to hear.

Various intuitive smart controls allow you to seamlessly switch from your music to calls and back again, even when you’re on the move. Aside from the typical gesture-enabled playback controls, you can pause and resume playback simply by speaking or even removing your headphones. For multitaskers, the WH-1000XM4 automatically pairs to up to two devices simultaneously.

To top it off, the WH-1000XM4 delivers crystal-clear sound quality, preserving detail even on bassier tracks. Plush foam padding and a secure yet comfortable fit allow you to wear these for a full day without even noticing – and you likely will, given their long battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge.

In short, these Sony cans are a solid upgrade from entry-level ’phones. And now that they’re at a price that’s unlikely to be matched in the near future, snag yourself a pair as soon as possible.

