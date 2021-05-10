The WH-1000XM4 is now just $278

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are the brand’s top-of-the-line cans, combining industry-leading noise-cancelling technology, exceptional sound and a range of smart features. They’ll usually set you back $350, but now, these over-ears are going for 21 per cent off, for just $278.

As Sony’s best-performing noise-cancelling earphones, the WH-1000XM4 features a HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 algorithm that the brand claims keeps out even more high and mid frequencies than its other models. This, paired with new 2020 Bluetooth tech, senses and adjusts music and noise signals up to 700 times a second. The result? Nothing in between you and your tunes.

That said, the WH-1000XM4’s ambient sound control still allows essential sounds – such as transport announcements – to filter in. There’s also adaptive sound control, a smart function that senses your location and decides the best amount of noise-cancelling to implement.

These headphones are able to transmit three times more data than their more conventional peers, allowing you to enjoy high-res audio. Plus, with tech just as Edge-AI and Digital Sound Enhancement Engine Extreme (DSEE), the cans are able to dynamically upscale compressed audio. DSEE recognises instrumentation, musical genres and individual elements of each song, such as vocals or interludes in real time, while Edge-AI restores the frequencies lost in compression for a richer listening experience.

The headphones also boast 30 hours of battery life on a full charge, but a 10-minute quick-charge function gives the WH-1000MX4 five hours of juice. It all makes them an ideal companion for the road.

BUY NOW: $278