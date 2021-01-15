These noise-cancelling wireless Sony headphones are now going for almost half the price

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Sony has earned a reputation for producing quality headphones that are versatile enough for any activity. The brand’s top-of-the-line ’phones can be pricey, so it’s music to our ears that the Sony WH-XB900N headphones are now going for just $148 – that’s almost 50 per cent off – on Amazon.

READ MORE: Go wireless with these best portable Bluetooth speakers

Supported by Sony’s Extra Bass technology, the wireless WH-XB900N uses custom bass boosters that enhance low-end frequencies to deliver deep and resounding bass – ideal for pop, hip-hop and dance music heads.

While the cans’ active noise cancellation is par for the course, the Quick Attention mode makes the WH-XB900N a better on-the-go device than its peers. Simply placing your hand on the right ear-cup temporarily reduces volume, so you can listen out for those important transport announcements without fiddling around with an app or tiny buttons – or taking the cans off.

When fully charged (four hours), the WH-XB900N boasts an impressive 30-hour battery life. And if you’re in a rush, the quick-charge battery offers up to an hour of playback from a single 10-minute charge. The headphones’ foldable design also gives them a leg up over the competitors – it’s a breeze to bring them out with you. Plus, it weighs only 254g.

Got your hands full? With in-built Alexa, you can enjoy hands-free voice access to all your music without hassle. The headphones can also be used with Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri.

Both the black and blue colourways are on discount on Amazon, so snag yourself a pair before they’re all snapped up.

BUY NOW: $148