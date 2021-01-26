This 43-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is a steal at 25 per cent off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Backed by formidable processing power, Sony TVs deliver crystal-clear visuals and are known as some of the most colour-accurate in the market. The X800H model is no exception, and it’s now more affordable than ever, going on Amazon for $448 down from $599 – that’s a 25 per cent discount.

The X800H features a Triluminos Display that reproduces a dazzling range of vivid, natural colours while beautifully displaying skin tones. Further powered by its 4K HDR X1 Processor, it also upscales your images into full ultra-HD, making everything you watch truly come to life. To top it off, its built-in Motionflow XR technology reduces blur to make the fastest of scenes appear smoother and more natural.

The X800H can help you up your game, too. Its dedicated Game Mode allows you to plug in your PlayStation to enjoy a smooth and responsive gaming experience in all its 4K glory. And with its numerous other picture modes – which includes Vivid, Cinema, Dolby Vision Bright and Dolby Vision Dark – you have a versatile TV that can cater to all your entertainment needs.

Running on the Android TV OS, the X800H also serves as a hub for all the smart devices in your home. Its integrated Google Assistant gives you the option of effortlessly connecting to your smart home devices, allowing you to easily search for favourite shows and even manage your tasks through voice-control. It works with Alexa too, giving you the option of hands-free control of your TV through an Alexa-enabled device.

So if you’re looking for an all-rounded smart TV that brings your games and films to life, don’t miss this deal.

BUY NOW: $448