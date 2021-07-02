This Star Wars smart projector  is the droid you are looking for

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Just like the little Star Wars droid it’s dressed up as, the Anker Nebula Capsule II is a pleasing portable projector with all sorts of functions hidden in its cutesy circuitry (it even has the same boot-up sound). This limited edition R2-D2 variant is perfect for Jedi Knights looking to wind down at home with the latest season of The Mandalorian. On Amazon, this Star Wars Capsule II is going for just $559 – a deal even Watto would be jealous of.

Whether it’s The Empire Strikes Back’s invigorating Battle of Hoth, or The Last Jedi’s stunning throne room battle, you will be able to enjoy your iconic fight scenes in a detailed, cinema-worthy viewing experience with the Capsule II. The projector is able to display an immersive 100 inches diagonal screen in a crisp 720p with a brightness of a vivid 200 lumens, making it ideal for any movie marathon.

The satisfying rumble of Jango Fett’s seismic charge or iconic hum of a lightsaber has never sounded better than with the Capsule II’s powerful built-in speakers. You can even pair your Bluetooth devices with the Capsule and use it as a portable speaker, if you so wish. And in addition to a whole galaxy of content from Android TV, you’ll be able to access over 5,000 apps, including Chromecast and Google Assistant.

And unlike Vice-Admiral Holdo, you’ll never have to worry about the Capsule II running out of fuel. It has up to 2.5 hours of playtime on a single charge of its built-in battery – more than enough time to finish any of the Star Wars films, not to mention the bonus features.

BUY NOW: $559.99