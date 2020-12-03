Microsoft’s most powerful Surface Laptop 3 is going for a $380 discount right now

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Microsoft’s Surface line of touchscreen-based notebooks is acclaimed for combining speed and performance in an ultra-light form factor, and the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 builds on these strengths. The 16GB RAM version is now going for $1,719.99 on Amazon, down from $2,099, so if you’re after a new device for your everyday needs, the Surface Laptop 3 will fit the bill.

READ MORE: The NME Christmas gift guide for gamers

This edition of the Surface, which was released in 2019, is the most powerful Surface Laptop model to date. It’s powered by a 2.3GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Microsoft Surface Edition CPU, an ultra-fast processor that makes the Surface Laptop 3 a powerhouse for just about everything from word processing to graphic design to even 3D rendering.

Advertisement

Our favourite feature of the Surface Laptop 3 is its screen size. The device’s 15-inch screen real estate gives you a great view of your entire workspace, ideal for multitaskers, creatives and even video-streaming on the go. The splendid display isn’t just good for content creators, either: it runs many games at 1080p resolution, making it a great companion for both work and play.

Besides the screen size, we also like the Surface Laptop 3’s portability. With its sleek, lightweight design and up to 11.5 hours of battery life, you’ll be able to toss it in your bag and tote it around wherever you go.

The notebook also packs a host of other intuitive features, including: facial recognition for password-free log-in; a responsive touchscreen; built-in dual studio mics and an HD webcam for high-quality video-conferencing; and a precise, spacious trackpad for pinpoint control.

Other formats of the Surface Laptop 3 are also on discount on Amazon now, with the cheapest being the 13.5-inch, 8GB RAM version at $965 (26 per cent off).

BUY NOW: $1,719.99