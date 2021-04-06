This massive 75-inch 4K TV is going for under $1,000 right now

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

In the world of TVs, the bigger, the better. That said, you don’t have to shell out thousands of bucks for it: this TCL 4K TV clocks in at a massive 75 inches, and it’s going for $200 off on Amazon – it’s now less than $1,000.

The TCL 5-Series 75S535 is one of the latest models from the brand that’s known for its affordable TVs. It packs 4K HDR quality resolution, QLED technology, Dolby Vision HDR and TCL’s Contrast Control Zones technology, which ensures that brighter colours really pop in contrast to the darker shades. All of these features are brought to life with the brand’s FullView edge-to-edge glass design.

Much like other smart TVs, this one comes with a personalised home page from which you can access all of your favourite features and shows. These include the ability to stream free TV, live news, sports, movies, AirPlay and voice control that works with Siri, Alexa and Google. You can also satisfy the gamer in you with the TV’s Auto-Game Mode, which optimises the TV for a fast-response gaming experience.

The 75S535 comes with an integrated cable management system as well as an intuitive remote control that lets you access everything with a click of a button. It also comes with other useful features such as a dual-band WiFi and Ethernet port as well as four HDMI ports (one of which is eARC).

