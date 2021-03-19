Get a 50-inch 4K smart TV from TCL for under $300

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Not everyone’s willing to shell out for a top-of-the-line smart TV with all the bells and whistles. For a more wallet-friendly option, the TCL Class-4 Series 4K UHD TV is now on sale on Amazon – a 50-inch model will now only set you back $299.99.

This TCL smart TV combines 4K Ultra HD resolution and the brand’s proprietary HDR technology for the best possible viewing experience at its price point. On top of that, it has a 4K upscaling feature, which allows you to view your HD content at near-4K quality.

Besides picture quality, the TCL TV can function as an entertainment hub thanks to the in-built Roku TV app and mobile app. You can find all your favourite broadcast channels, streaming sites and gaming consoles all in one place without having to flit through complicated menus.

This TV, which can either be wall-mounted or propped up on a stand, comes with three HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2. 2 (one with HDMI ARC) inputs. Common inputs such as headphone, ethernet and USB are also included.

BUY NOW: $299.99