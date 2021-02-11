Soundtrack your outdoor adventures with these rugged and affordable wireless bluetooth speakers

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Wireless Bluetooth speakers have become the go-to solution for music lovers to bring their tunes everywhere they go thanks to their portability and impressive audio quality. Few models in the market are as rugged and durable as the W-King D8 – and it’s now going for $64 down from $75 on Amazon, which represents a 15 per cent discount.

The D8 is a hefty unit that more closely resembles a military device than speaker – it’s designed to be taken off the beaten track. The 50-watt speaker is made from anodised aluminium, has an IPX5 waterproof rating, and has an adjustable webbed nylon strap so you can sling it over your shoulder.

But what we like most about the D8 is its specs under the hood. The speaker is able to provide up to a full day’s worth of entertainment – 24 hours at 20 to 30 per cent of the volume – on a single charge. And if your phone ever dies out on you during your camping trip, you can juice it up instantly with the D8’s built-in 8,000mAh power bank.

It also boasts an impressive 30-metre Bluetooth 5.0 range which allows you to freely roam without worrying about connection dropouts.

What about the audio quality? The D8 packs two full-range drivers for huge sound, along with a pair of tweeters that enhance the highs. And finally, two passive subwoofers flank either side of the D8 to give that extra thump for bass-heavy music. That’s six drivers in one unit.

So if you’re looking for a rugged speaker that doesn’t compromise on an immersive audio experience, the D8 is the waterproof ally you need.

