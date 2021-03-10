This portable HD projector is now going for $290, almost half its list price

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links.

Whether you’re turning your home into your very own cinema or delivering that all-important presentation at work, Yaber has a projector for all your needs. One of its newer models, the V6, is now going for $289 down from $529 on Amazon – that’s almost half off.

The V6’s picture quality belies its diminutive 25x22x11 cm dimensions. It projects images at up to 300 inches in its native HD 1920×1080 resolution, while its 8000L brightness rating and 10000:1 contrast ratio ensure you’ll get crisp images under a range of lighting conditions. Plus, it has built-in six-watt stereo speakers, so there’s no need to splurge on an additional speaker setup.

This projector stands out in its image correction capabilities, too. In addition to its 4D keystone correction, the V6 features an upgraded four-point correction that lets you adjust all four corners of your images separately. On top of that, its digital zoom function – which allows you to decrease the image size by up to 50 per cent – comes in handy when you’re projecting in tight spaces.

While the V6 impresses in delivering immersive entertainment, it also serves as a reliable tool for work. It’s able to read Microsoft Office formats and directly project them without having to connect to an external monitor. Just save your work into a USB flash drive, pop it into any of the two available USB ports and you’re good to go.

With WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 capabilities, you can link up the V6 to your sources wirelessly. But if you prefer a direct connection, there’s always the AV receiver and HDMI ports conveniently located at the back of the unit.

