One of the best beginner electric guitars is now going for under $200

The PAC012 has quality craftsmanship and tone that belies its budget price tag

By Fazlee Rosli
Yamaha PAC012 electric guitar
Credit: Amazon

The Yamaha Pacifica series is considered to be one of the best entry-level guitar lines available in the market. One of the models in the line, the PAC012, is now going on Amazon for $199, down from $262.

Our sister site Guitar.com even ranked a model in the Yamaha series as one of the best beginner electric guitars – and it isn’t only due to the price tag. The PAC012 has a construction that makes it instantly playable. It features a sturdy bolt-on, C-shaped maple neck with a rosewood fingerboard that has 22 frets – perfect for novice guitarists who are still trying to figure their way around the fretboard. On top of that, it sports a solid agathis body with contours which, on top of being lightweight, also allows for comfortable play during those hourslong practice sessions.

Yamaha Pacifica PAC012 electric guitar
Credit: Amazon

What about its sound? The PAC012’s pickup configuration of two single-coils (neck and middle) and one humbucker at the bridge position is arguably the most versatile combination out there. From heavy, distortion-fuelled rock to crisp jazz to down-and-dirty blues, this Yamaha can handle all genres you throw at it.

