One of the best beginner electric guitars is now going for under $200

The Yamaha Pacifica series is considered to be one of the best entry-level guitar lines available in the market. One of the models in the line, the PAC012, is now going on Amazon for $199, down from $262.

Our sister site Guitar.com even ranked a model in the Yamaha series as one of the best beginner electric guitars – and it isn’t only due to the price tag. The PAC012 has a construction that makes it instantly playable. It features a sturdy bolt-on, C-shaped maple neck with a rosewood fingerboard that has 22 frets – perfect for novice guitarists who are still trying to figure their way around the fretboard. On top of that, it sports a solid agathis body with contours which, on top of being lightweight, also allows for comfortable play during those hourslong practice sessions.

What about its sound? The PAC012’s pickup configuration of two single-coils (neck and middle) and one humbucker at the bridge position is arguably the most versatile combination out there. From heavy, distortion-fuelled rock to crisp jazz to down-and-dirty blues, this Yamaha can handle all genres you throw at it.

