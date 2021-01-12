Soundcore launch new Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds to help you #AudioEscape in 2021

Soundcore have officially launched their next generation of wireless earbuds, the Liberty Air 2 Pro.

The multi-faceted noise cancelling earphones are the latest in the Liberty series to be developed by the team at Soundcore, who branched out from under the Anker umbrella as an independent audio brand in 2018 with a goal of providing premium audio without the premium price tag.

After initially being teased during last month’s online escape room event #AudioEscape, the Liberty Air 2 Pro has finally been unveiled today (January 12) during a special launch event that featured a live performance from multiple Grammy-winner Ne-Yo.

Advertisement

You can watch Soundcore’s #AudioEscape launch event for the Liberty Air 2 Pro below.

The Liberty Air 2 Pro, which has been endorsed by 10 Grammy-winning artists, is a significant leap forward for the Liberty series in terms of both sound quality and functionality. Its hybrid active noise cancellation and multi-mode transparency features are key, allowing listeners to filter background noises in or out as they please.

Sound quality has only been enhanced further with the Liberty Air 2 Pro, which has PureNote driver technology built in to offer clear and accurate sound at all frequencies to provide an unrivalled audio experience for its price bracket.

Users can flit between different sound modes within the Bluetooth-enabled earbuds’ noise cancelling technology, including ‘Transport’ mode (which can block out low frequency noises such as those heard while travelling or commuting on trains, buses and planes) and ‘Indoor’ mode, which primarily reduces mid-range frequencies to help quieten background voices in inside environments while listening.

Advertisement

In addition to its noise cancelling capabilities the Liberty Air 2 Pro also features a dual ‘Transparency’ mode, which can enhance outdoor sounds – making the earbuds the ideal accompaniment for runners and cyclists who need to be safely aware of their surroundings while on city streets and busy roads – and nearby voices while simultaneously reducing background noise.

Further bolstered by its robust 7-hour battery life (not to mention its very smart wireless charging case), premium voice and call quality (to field those all-important work-from-home video calls) and the intuitive Soundcore app – where you’ll find HearID 2.0, an in-built programme that can tune sound to each user’s specific needs to ensure the best possible listening experience – the impressive Liberty Air 2 Pro delivers a top-quality audio experience without breaking the bank.

NME readers can now get their hands on the Liberty Air 2 Pro at a special discounted price, with 30% off for the next 48 hours on offer when using the discount code WS30NME.

Readers in the UK can access the discount here, while US readers can find it here.

Readers in the EU can find their discount here, while readers in Germany can access it here.

Today’s launch event for the Liberty Air 2 Pro also introduced Soundcore’s new two-year partnership with MusiCares to keep providing essential support to musicians who have been hit hardest during the coronavirus pandemic.

MusiCares, a charity founded by the Recording Academy, provide wide-ranging support for musicians who are facing financial, medical and personal issues as a consequence of the ongoing health crisis.

Soundcore have also integrated the new music-focused streaming service LÜM – which is dedicated to generating streaming income for emerging artists – into their app in order for music lovers to discover and directly support a whole array of brilliant music from new and breaking artists from across the globe.

You can find out more about Soundcore, the Liberty Air 2 Pro and today’s special #AudioEscape launch event by heading here.