What’s On Your Liberty Air 2 Pro? #3: afterboy

afterboy

Musician

I’m currently listening to…

Good Charlotte – ‘Last December’

It’s classic Good Charlotte: a powerful, deep track.

The album that helps me unwind…

Juice WRLD – ‘Goodbye & Good Riddance’

This will always be a favourite of mine. A great album that combines multiple genres and feelings, it has a variety of songs that either get you pumped, ready to mosh or put you in a chill, relaxed mood.

The artist I’m most excited for in 2021…

Machine Gun Kelly

After the success of ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ and the way he switched lanes from rap to pop punk, I’m keen to see what his next move is – especially if he continues to work with Travis Barker and puts out another pop punk record.

The best feature of the Liberty Air 2 Pro…

It has to be the accompanying Soundcore app. The fact that an app even exists that helps you change the sound of the earbuds to suit wherever you are, what your ears can hear etc., is just crazy. No other brands are coming close to this right now!

The song that makes me hopeful for the future…

jxdn – ‘So What!’

jxdn is the only artist who is currently signed to Travis Barker’s label DTA Records, and is already paving the way for the alternative/emo/hip-hop genre.

